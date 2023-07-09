Rains batter Himachal Pradesh

As rains continue to batter the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has declared a holiday for the next two days in all the government and private educational institutions.

A notification issued by the Education Department on Sunday, stated that keeping in view the heavy rainfall and harsh weather conditions in the state, all the educational institutions including government and private schools affiliated with HP Board of School Education, colleges affiliated with Himachal Pradesh University and SPU will remain closed for two days (10 July and 11 July).

Three persons of a family including a child were killed when their house collapsed amid a heavy downpour in Kumarsain Tehsil in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident.

He said that the district administration has been directed to provide immediate relief to the affected family.

He further said that in view of the forecast of inclement weather, the state government has alerted concerned district administration for safety measures and to avoid going near the rivers and nallahs, besides remaining vigilant amidst the ongoing adverse conditions as per the warning issued by the Metrological Department.

The Chief Minister urged the public to cooperate with the district administration and abide by the advisory issued by the authorities.

According to the HP State Emergency Operation Centre in the last 36 hours, one person buried alive was killed in an incident of landslide that occurred at Kakiyan Tehsil Chamba.

In another incident of a landslide that occurred on Sunday in the village Lankabekar in Kullu district, a woman was killed.

As many as 11 houses and a hotel building were damaged in the heavy rains that lashed across the state.

200 persons stranded in Chandra Tal Lahaul and Spiti, Pagal Nalaha and Maling Nalaha have been rescued.

“There has been no mishap and all individuals stranded in Chandra Tal, Pagal Nala and Maling Nala are safe and well,” said Tourisim Department Chairman RS Bali.

State Congress President and MP Pratibha Singh has urged the state government and the administration to provide all possible help to the people affected by the floods due to heavy rains across the state.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life and property due to heavy rains in the state, she extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

Expressing concern over the rising water level in Beas and Parvati rivers in Mandi parliamentary constituency, Pratibha Singh has asked people to take full precautions.

She also appealed to the people to not venture near river banks and to take all safety measures.

Pratibha Singh has asked all the Deputy Commissioners of Mandi Parliamentary Constituency to keep vigil to mitigate natural calamities and prepare for disaster management.