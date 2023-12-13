Railways filled over 2.94 lakh vacancies in 5 years: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said that 2,94,115 vacancies have been filled up in the last five years and up to September 30, 2023.

Over 90 per cent of the candidates recruited are in safety and operational categories, it said.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2023-24, up to 23 September, 4,89,696 number of candidates have been recruited by the Railway Recruitment agencies against various Group C posts – including level-1 and security-related posts.

The information was given by the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Two major competitive Computer Based Tests (CBT) involving more than 2.37 crore candidates have been conducted recently for filling up of 1.39 lakh vacancies for non-gazetted posts, the minster said.

He added that the 1st Stage CBT for CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) for more than 1.26 crore candidates was conducted in 7 phases from 28.12.2020 to 31.07.2021 in 133 shifts in 68 days across 211 cities and 726 centres in 15 languages.

Similarly, CBT for CEN RRC 01/2019 (Level 1) was conducted for more than 1.11 crore candidates in 5 phases from 17.08.2022 to 11.10.2022 in 99 shifts in 33 days across 191 cities and 551 centres in 15 languages.

He apprehended that an adequate and suitable manpower is provided to cater to the regular operations, changes in technology, mechanisations and innovative practices.

Indian Railways is the largest employer in the country with an employee strength of nearly 12 lakh.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also said in the reply to a question in the Lok Sabha that the construction of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) from Ludhiana to Sonnagar (1337 Km) has been successfully completed.

While for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal (JNPT) to Dadri (1506 Km), 1176 KM out of 1506 Km has been completed.

The construction of Dedicated Freight Corridors will reduce the logistic cost, leading to development of new industrial hubs and Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, he said.