Railway tracks to be shifted from Palamu Tiger Reserve

Railway tracks will be shifted from Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand for the protection of wildlife. A joint team of officials from the Ministry of Railways and the state Forest Department will soon start a survey for the possible locations of the railway track.

Besides shifting of two railway tracks located in Palamu Tiger Reserve, a place will also be found for the third track.

It may be noted here that at present the railway tracks pass through the core area of Palamu Tiger Reserve. It is believed these railway tracks can be shifted from the core area of the forest to the buffer zone.

The freight corridor between Son Nagar in Bihar to Patratu in Jharkhand passes through the Palamu Tiger Reserve. Besides, a new railway track of 11 kilometers is also proposed.

The Forest Department opposed the freight corridor that passes through the middle of the Tiger Reserve. Due to the construction of the new track, the tiger reserve will be divided into two parts and the life of wildlife and their movement will also be affected by the frequent passing of trains from here.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority has also warned about the construction of another railway line in Palamu Tiger Reserve. Taking cognizance of this, the Jharkhand government has proposed to shift the track to the railways after the forest department protested. After which the possibilities of shifting the railway track to the buffer zone of the Tiger Reserve are now being explored. Railways are also ready for this and a new place is being searched for the railway track.

The Palamu Tiger Reserve was made in 1974. Spread over 1,129 square kilometers, the core area of this tiger reserve is 414 square kilometers where tigers are commonly found. The rest is the buffer zone. Of the buffer zone, 53 square kilometers are open to tourists. Wild animals like elephants, leopards, wolves, pangolins, deer, etc. are found in Palamu Tiger Reserve.

In the year 2020, two tigers were also seen here. The first railway line was laid in Palamu Tiger Reserve in 1964 and the second railway line was laid in 1974-75.