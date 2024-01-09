1,251 entities registered on Railways innovation portal

A total of 1,251 entities are registered on the innovation portal of the Indian Railways, the Ministry said on Tuesday.

Of these entities, 248 are Startups, 671 individual innovators, 142 MSMEs, 58 R&D organizations, institutes, 47 proprietorship/partnership firms/company/LLP/JV/consortium, 19 NGOs and 66 others, the Ministry of Railways said.

“The railways has taken an important initiative in the field of innovation through participation of start-ups and other entities. ‘Startups for Railways’ initiative was launched by the Ministry of Railways on June 13,2022. As part of this initiative, the innovation portal is available at https://innovation.indianrailways.gov.in/,’’ it said.

Advertisement

The Ministry said the objective is to leverage innovative technologies developed by country’s startups/MSMEs/Innovators/Entrepreneurs to improve operational efficiency and safety on railways.

Under the policy, the Startup/MSME/Innovator/Entrepreneur will have exclusive ownership of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) created in the project, it said. The value of 23 awarded projects is approximately Rs 43.87 crore, it added.