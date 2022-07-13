Railway freight services resume in Lumding-Badarpur hill section

Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has resumed train freight services in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section after a gap of nearly two months.

The services of passenger and freight trains were disrupted in the second week of May, 2022 in the wake of landslides and water logging due to incessant rains. The inclement weather had caused damage to tracks at more than 60 locations of the section of the Lumding division. .

Freight trains carrying cargo of stone chips, rice, etc will resume in this section to fulfill the incresing supply gap.

NF Railway is also taking steps to bring back empty freight rakes stuck in different sections of the rain-affected hill section for the last two months. This will help resume operation of more freight trains.

Rail and road transport in the Dima Hasao district was disrupted owing to flooding due to the torrential rains. Rail connectivity in the entire hill section had remained cut-off from the rest of the country for the last two months.

The Railways is the major mode of transport for essential items in the northeastern states and immediate filling up of shortage of these commodities was the need of the hour. Considering all these aspects, NF Railway have started re-running freight trains to overcome the supply-chain problem. Passenger trains are expected to resume services within this month.