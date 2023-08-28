Contraband worth Rs 1.64 crore seized in Northeast Frontier Railway

To curb the transportation of illegal goods on trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) operating in the Northeast Frontier Railway region seized contraband goods with an estimated value of more than Rs 1.64 crore.

Additionally, six individuals were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the smuggling operation during this crackdown.

The latest incident unfolded on August 25th, 2023, when the RPF stationed at Dimapur Railway Station executed a thorough inspection.

Their vigilance paid off as they discovered an unattended bag containing a hidden stash of 550 grams of Brown Sugar.

The market value of this contraband was estimated at a staggering Rs. 1.10 crore. The illicit substance had been concealed within 50 soap cases. Subsequently, the confiscated Brown Sugar was handed over to the Officer in Charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Dimapur for proper disposal.

Just a day prior to the seizure, on August 24th, 2023, the collaborative efforts of the RPF and GRP in Agartala led to another significant breakthrough.

A joint operation was carried out on train number 13173 UP, Kanchanjungha Express, at Agartala railway station.

During the inspection, three individuals were apprehended. Alongside the arrests, authorities seized a total of 788 bottles of cough syrup, with an estimated value of around Rs. 1.38 lakhs.

The apprehended individuals and the confiscated cough syrup were subsequently handed over to the Officer in Charge of the GRP in Agartala to initiate necessary legal proceedings.

The crackdown on contraband smuggling continued on August 23rd and 24th, 2023, as the RPF of N. F. Railway conducted targeted checks and operations. In these operations, authorities managed to seize 10,200 kilograms of Areca Nuts, valued at approximately Rs. 51 lakhs, as well as 936 bottles of cough syrup worth about Rs. 1.64 lakhs.

Furthermore, 48 bottles of liquor, with an approximate value of Rs. 7440.00, were also intercepted from various trains and stations.

Between January and July of 2023, a total of 434 cases involving the illegal transport of contraband and smuggled goods were detected. This led to the recovery of contraband goods exceeding Rs. 13.36 crore in value. Additionally, a total of 250 individuals were apprehended for their involvement in these illicit activities during the same period.