Rahul’s remarks on Dalit violence baffle lawmakers

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday raked up another controversy while addressing a gathering at a book launch function in Delhi on Saturday.

Delivering a keynote address at the launch of the book ‘Dalit Truth’, he showed scant regard for the law of the land while claiming that he would rather prefer to kill a person, who has done wrong to his sister, before ending his life.

Almost inciting the gathering to resort to violence for atrocities, he made reference to the Una lynching incident in Gujarat.

Narrating the instances in which he claimed to have met a few Dalits who had reportedly consumed insecticides in response to the incident, he claimed that had he been in their place he would have first stabbed the offender before killing himself.

“I asked the survivor why he had not killed the person who assaulted his brother, as he knew about the identity of the perpetrator. in response, the boy replied, “I cannot kill him because if I kill him, I’ll be reborn as a Dalit.”

In his more than half an hour speech, Rahul Gandhi admitted that today’s politicians crave to remain in power but he was a reluctant politician despite born amidst power.

Hitting out at the religious beliefs of many, he also recounted an incident of his encounter with a BJP leader in the parliament. “I asked the BJP leader if he believed in the concept of rebirth. When he said no, I asked him how does he believe in Lord Ram then,” he said.