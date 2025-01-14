Rahul to visit Patna on Jan 18 on ‘Save Constitution’ mission

Extending his mission ‘Save Constitution’ to Bihar, former president of the Congress Party Raul Gandhi will visit Patna on January 18. The Leader of Opposition will hold dialogue with representatives of various social organisations at the Bapu Sabhagar auditorium here.

Later he will also visit the party headquarters at Sadaqat Ashram, Patna, where he will meet party leaders and workers from across the state.

Sharing details of the visit at a press conference here on Tuesday, state Congress Party president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that the party has been making all efforts to make this visit successful.

He said that party leaders as well as workers are quite excited for the visit which will be Rahul Gandhi’s maiden visit to Bihar after becoming Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Singh said that Rahul Gandhi’s only aim is to save the Constitution of India, which has not given a future to the poor people of this country but also the right to dream, and it should not be snatched away from the hands of the people of India. He said, “The Constitution is the voice of the people of India. Its protection is at the heart of the forthcoming Patna visit of Rahul Gandhi.”

Bihar Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan said that Rahul Gandhi will hold dialogue with various social organisations at the auditorium. The meet will be represented by the poorest people of India, the workers, the farmers, the Dalits, the tribals, the backwards. These people have saved this Constitution and they will continue to struggle for the cause under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

He said that similar dialogues were organised in other states earlier. This dialogue will happen in a fixed format which was adopted at the previous events.

“It is part of Rahul Gandhi’s dialogue being organised in various parts of the country. The struggle between Gandhian principles and Godse-ideology must be taken seriously,” he said.

He said a meet and greet programme with party leaders and workers has been planned at Sadaqat Ashram for Mr Gandhi.