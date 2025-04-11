Coal India launches Lakshya initiative

Coal India Limited (CIL) has launched the ‘Lakshya’ initiative aimed at empowering girl students from the Scheduled Caste community at the Government Ambedkar Residential School, Gaighat, Patna. This initiative will provide focused coaching, comprehensive study material, and personality development sessions, to help them prepare for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

The initiative will be implemented through ex-Navodayan Foundation and will be supported by CIL for a period of two years, covering students of Classes 11 and 12.

Amrit Lal Meena, chief secretary, Bihar government, Divesh Sehra, secretary, Welfare of ST & SC, Bihar, PM Prasad, chairman, Coal India, and other Coal India officials were present on the occasion.

