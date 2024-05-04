Rahul has no courage to go to Amethi: BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, alleged that Rahul Gandhi did not have the courage to go to Amethi, therefore, he left Amethi and went to Rae Bareli to contest the elections.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here on Saturday, said that the Prime Minister had already said that after the Wayanad elections are over, ‘Shehzade’ will try his luck on some other seat.

He said that Sonia Gandhiji had already accepted her defeat from Rae Bareli and reached Rajya Sabha. “When Sonia ji has considered herself defeated from Rae Bareli, how will Rahul Gandhi win from Rae Bareli? Rahul Gandhi will lose Wayanad and Rae Bareli too,” he alleged.

Bhatia said that the name of making the impossible possible is Narendra Modi.

“Modi ji abolished Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir for the integrity of the country. The opposition used to attack BJP saying Ramlala, we will come and build the temple there but would not tell the date. We have also built the temple there and have mentioned the date also. But the opposition has not come even after being called,” he said.

He said that BJP will get 80 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh and the pride of the opposition will be burnt.

Bhatia said that Rahul Gandhi goes to foreign lands and says that India’s democracy is in danger. ” Sometimes questions are raised on EVM and sometimes on VVPAT. When elections are won then EVMs are also good and VVPATs are also good and when they lose then democracy is in danger”, he charged the Congress.

He said that those who had killed democracy by imposing emergency in the country are crying for democracy.

A BJP spokesperson said that the Congress Party and arrogant alliance are anti-Hindu. “The Congress manifesto says that there is no place for majoritarianism, that is, in the Congress’s view, majority Hindus have no place in the country.

Today they are talking about vote jihad. The word Jihad is not a political word but a communal word,” he said.

He said that PDA means attacking religion and faith. ” Whatever tickets SP gave to Yadavs, he gave them to his family members. These are family based parties. The public knows and recognizes their nefarious intentions”.

He said that this time under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the target of crossing 400 will be completed and India will move rapidly towards becoming a developed India.