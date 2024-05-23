Kangna Ranaut using language unbecoming of local culture and women of Himachal: Vikramaditya

Taking a dig at BJP’s Kangna Ranaut, contesting Lok Sabha poll from Mandi, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said that she is entertaining the public of the constituency.

Singh, also the Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, was addressing election rallies in Nachan Kanaid and Mahadev. He said that she does not care about issues but is amusing the people by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Ignorant about the history of the country, she talks illogically. She has even gone to the extent of claiming that Prime Minister Modi has even stopped the third World War, which is very ridiculous,” said Singh taking a jibe at Kangna.

Advertisement

Slamming her for her crude language and contradiction in her behaviour, he said that she is demanding votes for herself as a “daughter of Mandi’, while using language unbecoming of the local culture and women of the state.

Her conduct insults local culture and women’s dignity, which is very unfortunate, he lamented.

“Even the BJP leaders are saddened by Kangana’s behaviour. She is treating her party leaders as if they are her slaves,” he claimed.

Talking about Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Himachal on Friday to address a public rally at Mandi, Singh said, “Prime Minister will again like in his previous election campaigns praise local cuisines such as Sepu Badi and Mandi.”

Before returning to Delhi, he will make superficial annotations, make grand promises to garner votes in favour of BJP, he remarked.

Singh pointed out that Modi had not uttered or tweeted any single word of consolation or sympathy for the disaster affected people of the state during last monsoons.

He expressed confidence that he will win from Mandi as public opinion favours the Congress over the BJP.

Singh said that after becoming an MP, he will strongly raise his voice to remove the anomalies of one rank, one pension for the soldiers.

He said that it is also his priority to form Himachal Regiment in the Army, open Army Academy and CSD depot in Mandi parliamentary constituency.

Singh said that he has pledged to make Mandi a smart city, open a medical and nursing college in Kullu, and set up a Cold Store and fruit processing plant.

He said that after becoming MP, he will leave no stone unturned to make this parliamentary constituency the best parliamentary constituency in the country.

Addressing the Youth Congress workers in Mahadev, All India Youth Congress National President BV Srinivas asked the officials and workers to work day and night in unity to ensure the victory of Vikramaditya Singh.

He said that Vikramaditya Singh is an inspiration for the youth and after becoming MP, he will fulfill their aspirations.

An actress from the film industry can never become a public servant, he claimed.

The INDIA coalition government will be formed in the country, he said, adding that the election trends of the five phases so far have been in favour of the INDIA alliance.

Setting a victory margin target of more than two lakh votes for the Youth Congress for Vikramaditya, Srinivas said that his win is certain and everyone will have to work with full honesty as his triumph will be the victory of the Youth Congress.