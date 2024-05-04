Rahul Gandhi’s Rae Bareli candidature puts Congress leaders in Kerala in a spot

The Congress’ decision to field Rahul Gandhi in a second seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls has put the Congress leaders in Kerala in a fix.

There is a prevailing belief within the Congress party that if Rahul wins both seats, he is likely to vacate the Wayanad seat.

In such a situation, Congress leaders are worried whether their chances of winning will be affected if they have to face a by-election in Wayanad . Some Congress leaders believe that it may even impact the Congress party’s prospects in the Kerala Assembly elections in 2026.Besides, the Congress ally the Indian UnionMuslim League (IUML) may likely intensify its demand for a third seat if a by-election occurs in the Wayanad constituency.

While the Congress leaders tried to justify the political move, stating that Rahul Gandhi’s candidature in Rae Bareli is to strengthen the INDIA bloc and that his presence was required in north India, CPI leader Annie Raja, who was one among Rahul’s rivals in Wayanad constituency, slammed the Congress leader for concealing his plan to contest from Raebarely from the voters of Wayanad

“ Rahul Gandhi should have shown the political morality. He should have informed the people of Wayanad about his plan to contest from Raebareli. It is not acceptable that he kept this away from the people of Wayanad,” said Annie Raja.

“If there was such a plan, the Congress should have announced it before the Wayanad elections,” Annie Raja said

The Wayanad constituency went to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections

BJP Kerala president K Surendran said that Rahul Gandhi has proved that he is the biggest coward in Indian politics by deciding to contest in Rae Bareli

“ By contesting from Raebareli, the only seat won by the Congress in UP last time, Rahul has proved that he is a coward,” Surendran said.

BJP’s allegation that Rahul Gandhi will cheat the people of Wayanad and Kerala after the second phase of polls has turned out to be correct, he added

CPI-M Wayanad district secretary P Gagarin said that Rahul Gandhi is betraying the people of Wayanad by contesting in Raebareli

“Actually, Congress and UDF should apologize to the people of Wayanad.

Last time, Rahul Gandhi faced the election by announcing his candidacy in two places even before the election.Rahul contested here saying that the people of Wayanad are his family. LDF’s position was that Rahul should not have contested in Wayanad. He should have contested in Amethi, Raebareli or any other constituency in North India.

That was the political etiquette that the Congress should have shown in today’s political situation,” Gagarin said in a statement.