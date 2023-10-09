Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide caste census is a divide and rule ploy: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement supporting caste census across the country here on Monday.

Reacting sharply, the national party spokesperson Pratush Kant said, “The Congress party is trying to divide and rule policy. This is so sad. Congress can go to any extent for power. BJP believes in one country, one nation”.

Congress Party in the working committee meeting has unanimously decided to support the caste census in the country. The Congress party announced today after the congress working committee (CWC) meeting in a media briefing that the party will support the caste census and chief ministers of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are considering the decision of conducting the caste census.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is incapable of doing this. The Congress has four Chief Ministers and three of them are from backward communities while BJP’s out of ten Chief Ministers only one person belongs to the backward community.

BJP has been dismissive about the caste census. Prime Minister about a week ago while addressing Parivartan Mahasankalp rally in Poll bound Chattisgarh said that Congress wants to divide Hindus and destroy the country.

“I personally feel that the priorities are misplaced. The Congress Party spent 4 hours discussing caste census. There are very many issues that are far more important than caste for the development of the country. BJP is busy working on developing the economy and we believe that this is much more important for the country than spending time on something like caste” added Kant.

The entire caste debate started with Bihar releasing the caste survey about a week ago. The Bihar government published the Bihar Caste based Survey 2022, on October 2. The survey revealed that extremely backward classes and other backward classes together add up to 63 percent of the 13 crore of total population.