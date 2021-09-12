Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over rising unemployment

Congress Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out against the ruling Narendra Modi government over the issue of rising unemployment.

Rahul Gandhi who took to Twitter tagged a media report which said the US auto giant Ford had already decided to stop production of vehicles in India. Similarly, the Congress leader said according to industry insiders more than four thousand small units were also on the verge of closure.

In a dig at the Modi government, the Congress leader said given the ‘development’ there had been no difference between a Sunday and Monday in view of the growing joblessness.

“The ‘development’ under the BJP government is such that the difference between Sunday and Monday has ended,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

When there are no jobs, how does it matter whether it is Sunday or Monday!” the Congress leader tweeted.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) the rate of unemployment for all age categories has been witnessing a rise. It reached 10.3 per cent in October-December 2000 from 7.9 per cent registered during the corresponding period a year before, as per the NSO’s periodic labour force survey.