Rahul Gandhi reaches Rae Bareli for day-long visit

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli for a day-long visit on Tuesday.

Gandhi landed at the Lucknow airport and reached Rae Bareli by road . Earlier, he was scheduled to land at Fursatganj airport but due to low visibility, his special aircraft coming from Manipur, was diverted to Lucknow, Congress sources said.

This will be the first visit of the Congress lawmaker to his constituency since assuming office as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

During his visit, Gandhi is also scheduled to meet the family of late Captain Anshuman Singh who died in the July 2023 Siachen fire.

According to party sources, the Gandhi scion has reached Bhuemau Guest House where he is meeting various delegations from different sections of the society, besides party leaders and commoners.

Later, he is scheduled to visit some places in his constituency before leaving for New Delhi in the evening.