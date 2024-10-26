Cong leaders slam CPM leader Krishnadas for abusive remarks against media

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Saturday slammed senior CPI-M leader and former MP NN Krishnadas for making derogatory remarks against media persons .”Krishnadas’ remarks merely reflect the CPI-M’s language. The media was only doing their job,” he said in Malappuram on Saturday .

Congress candidate for Palakkad bye election Rahul Mamkootathil responded to Krishnadas’s derogatory remarks towards media personnel, stating that the people of Palakkad will give their answer through EVMs. He emphasized that the public will assess the intolerant behavior shown towards those who ask questions. Congress MP Shafi Parambil said that Krishnadas’s offensive remarks against media persons reflects his arrogance.

On Friday,when visual media journalists asked him about the discord between the CPI-M Palakkad area committee member Abdul Shukkoor and certain party leaders, Krishnadas said “ Media have been waiting outside as dogs waiting outside a butcher’s shop and I can’t respond to , if they bring mikes like vultures.”

Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has demanded an apology from senior CPI-M leader and former Lok Sabha member N N Krishnadas for his derogatory remarks against journalists