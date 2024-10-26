Priyanka Gandhi didn’t disclose imp info in her poll affidavit: BJP

Questioning Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s recently-filed election affidavit, the BJP on Saturday alleged that the filed affidavit of the grand old party leader doesn’t disclose all the required information.

As per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule, the polling for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency will be held on 13th November. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala on October 23.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “As per the Supreme Court’s judgement in the case of Union of India Vs ADR, the court directed that any candidate would have to detail their criminal history and assets of the candidate and of his/her spouse and that of the dependent.”

“However, the filed affidavit of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra doesn’t disclose all the required information…If there is any most corrupt political family in the whole world, it is the Gandhi family. When it comes to making their wealth public, these people think that they will break the constitution, break the law and fool the public,” he said.

“She has skipped crucial details including her involvement in the National Herald case in the affidavit. The shares she holds through the trust have not been mentioned,” the BJP national spokesperson alleged.

Bhatia further alleged discrepancies, stating: “Her affidavit mentions her husband’s (Robert Vadra) partnerships in three companies, while she herself is linked to five companies.”

The BJP national spokesperson urged Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address these concerns publicly and demanded transparency on the Gandhi family’s assets, partnerships, and shareholding.

Bhatia criticised the Gandhis, stating they consider themselves above Constitutional mandates.

He accused them of deceiving people, particularly the people of Wayanad, by withholding information.

“The Gandhi family is the most corrupt political family in the world,” the BJP national spokesperson claimed, alleging that they disregard legal requirements regarding asset disclosures.

He insisted that any candidate who conceals facts in their affidavit has no right to contest elections.

“We have raised this issue and there is evidence and proof of this,” Bhatia asserted.

When asked about possible actions, Bhatia noted that the election process is going on and that the returning officer has a significant role. He emphasised that the BJP respects the rule of law and will act accordingly.