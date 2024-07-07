Rahul Gandhi demands more compensation for Hathras victims’ family from CM Adityanath

Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath increase the compensation given to the family of Hathras stampede victims.

Gandhi has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the Hathras stampede which claimed more than 121 lives.

Through a letter sent on Saturday, Gandhi cited the problems of the affected families to Chief Minister Adityanath. The Rae Bareli lawmaker has demanded that the Uttar Pradesh CM increase the amount of compensation and that the solatium be given to the victim’s family as soon as possible.

Advertisement

He wrote that ”in this hour of grief, the affected families need our collective condolences and help”.

In the letter posted on social media platform X, he wrote that the compensation announced by the government was very less. ”In such a situation, it (compensation) should be increased. Besides, arrangements should also be made for proper treatment of the injured,” he said.

”After meeting the families of the victims affected by the stampede accident in Hathras on Friday, and feeling their sorrow and knowing about their problems, I have informed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about them through a letter,” he wrote.

The Centre has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The same compensation has been announced by the UP government.