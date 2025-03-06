Judicial panel blames UP police, organizers for Hathras stampede

The judicial commission formed to investigate the stampede during the ‘satsang’ (religious programme) of Suraj Pal alias Bhole Baba on July 2 last year in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has blamed the organizers along with the police and administration officials for the incident.

The panel also let off Pal and made no comment on his role, but apprehended “serious lapses” by the police, administration and organisers, and hinted at the possibility of a conspiracy to “defame” the state government.

Significantly, 121 people were killed in the stampede in Phulera Mughal Sarai village of Sikandra tehsil of Hathras on July 2 last year.

The 1,670 page report was tabled in the state legislature on Wednesday.

The 3-member judicial commission headed by former Allahabad high court judge, Justice Brajesh Kumar Srivastava, and comprising retired IAS officer Hemant Rao and retired IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh also recommended that the government should enact a law providing for stringent punishment and heavy penalties to effectively check “bhram” (delusion), “mayajaal” (illusion), “andhvishwas” (superstition) and “kuritiyan” (evil practices).

Investigation revealed that in allowing the program, police and administration officials did not take seriousness and only did paper work.

However , the Commission in its report has not ruled out the possibility of any conspiracy behind the incident and has suggested an in-depth check of this aspect.

The report also ruled out use of spray to create the stampede as claimed by the organisers.

The commission questioned the seriousness of officers in granting permission for such a big programme but did not name them.

The Commission has mentioned in its report, especially the negligence of the then SDM, CO, Inspector in -charge of Sikandar and the in -charge of the entire Kachori police post, who informed the high officials about the program.

Investigation revealed that after the end of satsang, people suddenly came towards the highway, causing chaos. The roadside was slippery due to rain towards the fields.

On July 2, 2024,the UP government constituted a special investigation team and the judicial commission to probe the tragic episode.