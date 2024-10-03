BSP questions UP govt on why Bhole Baba’s name in the Hathras stampede incident was not included

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has questioned the BJP- led Uttar Pradesh government to explain the reason behind excluding the name of Suraj Pal Singh alias Bhole Baba in the chargesheet filed in conection with Hathras stampede incident in which 131 people were killed.

The BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday in a statement said that 121 people, mostly women and children, had died in the satsang stampede that took place in Hathras on July 2. ” The absence of Bhole Baba’s name in the charge sheet filed in the court after the investigation of this incident is anti-people politics, which proves that such people have the protection of the state government,” she alleged.

Terming it unfair, she further said that according to the media, 11 sevadars have been made accused in the 2300-page charge sheet regarding this painful incident in Sikandra Rao.”But is the government’s silence about Baba Surajpal justified ? Will it be possible to prevent such incidents in future with such government attitude? The general public is worried about this,” she questioned. After the Hathras incident, BSP was the first political party to demand investigation into the role of Bhole Baba and taking action over the stampede .

