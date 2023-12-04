Raghav Chadha’s suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s suspension from Rajya Sabha was revoked on Monday, on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Chadha’s suspension was restored after a motion moved by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Upper House.

The AAP leader was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on August 11 for alleged “breach of privilege”. He was accused by the BJP of not obtaining the consent of five MPs before including their names in a Select Committee.

Chadha expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court (SC) and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for the revocation of his suspension. In a video statement, he said, “On August 11, 2023, I was suspended from the Rajya Sabha. I had to approach the Supreme Court for revocation of my suspension to enter into the House again. The Supreme Court took cognizance of my plea and today my suspension was revoked after 115 days. I thank the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha Chairman.”

The AAP leader further said, “Almost around 115 days, I was kept suspended. During this period, I could not raise your (people’s) voice and ask your question to the government. The answer which you wanted, I could not bring for you all.Your son is at your service again in Parliament from today.”

Chadha also thanked the people for their blessings and messages of support to him.

Later, the AAP MP paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the Parliament premises.

Meanwhile, in a post on X along with a photograph of him paying homage to Gandhi, Chadha wrote, “The life of Bapu teaches us that, no matter how tough the challenge, truth always prevails.