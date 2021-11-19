Quotes from PM’s speech

–I have seen the challenges of the farmers very closely in my five decades of public life, that is why, when I was given the opportunity to serve the country as Prime Minister in 2014, we gave the highest priority to agriculture development and the farmers’ welfare;

–Many initiatives have been taken for the farmers to get the right price for their produce in return for their hard work. The country has strengthened its rural market infrastructure;

–The government brought these (farm) laws for the welfare of farmers, especially small farmers, in the interest of the agriculture sector, for a bright future of ‘gaanv-gareeb’ (village-poor), with full integrity, clear conscience and dedication towards farmers;

— The objective was that the farmers of the country, especially small farmers, should be strengthened. They should get the right price for their produce and maximum options to sell the produce;

— Such a sacred thing, absolutely pure, a matter of farmers’ interest, we could not explain to some farmers despite our efforts. Agricultural economists, scientists, progressive farmers also tried their best to make them understand the importance of agricultural laws;

— Today is not the day for blaming anyone but to rededicate oneself to working for the welfare of the farmers;

–After a gap of one and a half years, the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has now reopened.