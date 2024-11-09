Quantum Tech to revolutionize India’s defence operations: CDS

Highlighting the transformative potential of Quantum Technology in modern warfare, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasised its strategic significance for India’s Armed Forces at the Annual Niche Technology Nexus (NTN-2024) seminar. Organized by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) with the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, the seminar focused on advancing Aatmanirbharta, aligning with India’s defence self-reliance goals.

In his address, he discussed how Quantum Technology could shape the future of warfare, particularly through innovations in Quantum Key Distribution, advanced navigation, and sensing systems. He further highlighted the integration of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Quantum Technology into Electronic Warfare (EW) systems as a catalyst for transforming military operations.

General Chauhan stressed the importance of investment in research, partnerships, and skill development to position India as a global leader in Quantum and EW technologies. Key recommendations from the seminar included adopting Quantum Safe Algorithms for secure defence networks, and advancements in Quantum RF Sensors, ISR products, atomic and optical clocks, and Quantum Inertial Navigation Systems to strengthen India’s future theatre-based armed forces.

