Rajnath Singh calls for mastery in AI and Quantum Tech to strengthen India’s Defence and Innovation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underscored the importance of embracing high-end technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing to strengthen India’s defence and innovation capabilities.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Indian National Academy of Engineering’s (INAE) Annual Convention at IIT Delhi, Singh emphasised the need for scientists and engineers to gain expertise in emerging technologies that will shape the future.

“Modern warfare is evolving rapidly, and the defence sector cannot remain untouched. Our aim should be to first master these technologies so they can be leveraged for the welfare of our people and to fulfill their basic needs,” Singh stated, highlighting the transformative impact of AI, Quantum Computing, and other niche technologies across sectors.

To encourage innovation, Singh pointed to government initiatives like Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and the Technology Development Fund (TDF), which are designed to harness the talent of India’s youth. He expressed confidence that these programs would not only make India self-reliant in defence manufacturing but also help the nation export cutting-edge technologies.

Singh credited the collective efforts of public and private sectors, academia, engineers, and innovators for India’s progress in becoming a global hub for innovation and start-ups. He added, “We are witnessing a defining moment where India is exporting weapons it once imported. This is a testament to the nation’s growing technological prowess.”

The Defence Minister stressed the role of academic institutions like IIT Delhi in advancing frontier technologies and called for closer collaboration between such institutions and the government’s development initiatives. “In developed countries, academic campuses play a critical role in technological progress. We must explore how to co-opt institutions of scientific excellence into our development campaigns,” he remarked.

Highlighting India’s demographic advantage as the youngest country, Singh praised the passion and innovation capabilities of Indian youth. He assured the government’s full support, including funding, to help turn their ideas into reality. “With our combined efforts, we will achieve our vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’” Singh said.

The three-day convention, attended by 400 engineers and technologists, includes INAE Fellows, Young Associates, faculty, and researchers from academia, industry, R&D organizations, and strategic sectors. It serves as a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing, with panel discussions and plenary talks by leading experts on topics of mutual interest.