Aero India: Strengthening global defence ties and fostering strategic partnerships

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan engaged in a series of high-level interactions with top military and defence industry leaders, highlighting India’s commitment to forging strategic defence partnerships and advancing its defence capabilities, during the recently concluded Aero India in Bengaluru.

The event saw robust discussions focusing on enhanced military cooperation, capacity building, and the future of defence technology.

Key engagements included meetings with General Kevin B Schneider, Commander of the Pacific Air Force (USA), Lord Vernon Coaker, Minister of State for Defence (UK), Air Vice Marshal Suraya Marshall (UK), Lt Gen Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi (UAE), Maj Gen Duong Van Yen (Vietnam), Maj Gen Ro Jone Kalouniwai Logavatu (Fiji), General Paul Velentino Phiri (Malawi), Lt Gen Salum Haji Othman (Tanzania), and Vice Admiral Exon Oswaldo Ascencio Albeno (El Salvador).

These discussions centered on strengthening military ties, fostering defense collaborations, and bolstering strategic partnerships in the sector.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that in addition to military discussions, General Chauhan met with leaders from global aerospace giants such as Saab AB, Airbus, Israel Aerospace Industries, BAE Systems, Dassault Aviation, and Rolls Royce.

The dialogue revolved around India’s vision for indigenous manufacturing, technology transfer, and the development of advanced defence capabilities in line with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

The CDS also visited several defence pavilions, engaging with Indian and international equipment manufacturers, MSMEs, and startups. Notably, he observed dynamic demonstrations of advanced military aircraft, including the F-35 (USA), MRTT (Germany), A400 (Spain), SU-57 (Russia), and H125 (France), further emphasizing India’s desire to foster international defence collaboration while enhancing domestic capabilities.