Puri slams Kharge’s recent remarks on PM Modi

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday slammed Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge for his recent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the grand old party leader always brings low-level political discourse.

Kharge on Sunday felt unwell while addressing a poll campaign rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday and after taking rest, the Congress National President said he will not die until PM Modi is “removed from power.”

“We will fight to restore statehood…I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power,” Congress leader Kharge said.

Reacting to Kharge’s remarks, Puri said: “Mallikarjun Kharge is not well, he should take rest…But he every time brings low-level political discourse…PM Modi will not be the PM because he wants, he will be the PM because the people want him to be the prime minister of the country.”

“Our primary duty is to assess the country and that is taking place; we have become the 5th largest economy…Wherever elections take place in the coming time, the results will be in the favour of the BJP party,” the Union Minister said.