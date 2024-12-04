Puri coast turns into virtual warzone as Indian Navy showcases its combative skill

Swirling seawater off the Puri coast in Odisha virtually turned into a warzone on Wednesday with the Indian Navy brilliantly displaying its prowess and combative skill, leaving the audience including President Droupadi Murmu awe-struck.

The Indian Navy displayed the versatility of its fleet of ships, submarines, aircraft, and Special Forces at the Navy Day celebration with President Murmu flagging off the operational demonstration at Odisha’s Blue Flag Beach in Puri.

The mega event entertained and enlightened the audience on the multifarious capabilities of the Navy in defending India’s National Maritime security and interests.

It was an exhilarating and breathtaking display of the sense of pride, self-command, and patriotism the men in uniform instilled in the audience. The maneuvering operation of aircraft and warships enthralled the people.

The Indian Navy is the prime manifestation of India’s maritime military power, an official statement said noting that the singular aim of the Navy is to protect and promote National interests – Anytime, Anywhere.

The Navy deploys actively across the seas in our neighborhood and beyond – under hazardous and demanding conditions to protect India’s interests. It is a balanced, seamlessly networked force operating on, above, and below the seas projecting credible power and demonstrating the willingness to act when required.

The Indian Navy is the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ and ‘First Responder’ in the Indian Ocean Region guided by the Government of India’s vision of Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR). The Indian Navy, in order to achieve varied missions, operates Aircraft Carriers, warships including destroyers, frigates, corvettes, and Fleet Support Ships for surface operations.

The Hawk AJT also known as ‘Phantom’ are multi-purpose trainer aircraft of the Indian Navy, the Chetak aircraft with its highly maneuverable light utility was the valued asset that were demonstrated for public view.

The submarines that can attack enemy ships, and hostile submarines added to the excitement of the event.

India’s elite Commandos or MARCOS provided people the opportunity to witness the skill, courage, and dedication of these highly trained marine warriors.

Combat Free Fall, a parachute landing method to land in enemy territory undetected, left the enthusiastic crowd spellbound.

Chetak helicopters, used for logistics support, medical evacuation, and search and rescue missions, both over land and sea carried out a coordinated display showcasing their versatility and maneuverability.

Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer aircraft, used for basic and advanced training of fighter pilots before they graduate to carrier-based fighter, also performed its maneuvering skills.

The Anti-Submarine Rockets are fired against enemy submarines and designed to explode at pre-decided depth demonstrating their prowess.