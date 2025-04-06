Prez leaves on two-nation overseas visit

President Droupadi Murmu left here on Sunday for Lisbon on the first leg of her two-nation state visit to Portugal and Slovakia.

‘’President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn emplanes on State visits to Portugal and the Slovak Republic. These are the first State visits to either country by the President of India in more than 25 years. The visits will further expand India’s multifaceted engagement with two important EU partners,’’ MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

During her visit to Portugal, President Murmu will meet and hold delegation-level talks with her counterpart, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. She will also meet Portugal’s Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, and the President of the National Assembly, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco.

In Slovakia, President Murmu will hold bilateral meetings with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The president’s visit to Portugal is taking place after a gap of 27 years and comes as India and Portugal are celebrating 50 years of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations.

India and Portugal share historic and friendly bilateral ties which have evolved over the years into a modern and dynamic partnership. The visit will provide further impetus to India’s growing relations with Portugal.

Slovakia will be the first visit of the President of India in 29 years. The state visit by the president will provide an opportunity to further strengthen and broaden bilateral relations between India, Portugal and Slovakia and will also strengthen the India-EU relationship.