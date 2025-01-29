Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing crackdown against bribery, has arrested Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Prashotam Lal, posted at Police Station Aur, District Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on charges of taking bribe of Rs 15,000. He had been absconding for the last four months, evading his arrest in this case.

Giving information in this regard, a spokesperson of the VB said on Wednesday that this case was registered after investigating the complaint filed by the complainant Dev Raj, resident of village Gudapad, Police Station Aur, District Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar against the said policeman on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line.

He said that the complainant had alleged that in return for helping in the case registered against him and his sons at Police Station Aur, the said ASI had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000. The complainant had recorded the conversation with the said ASI Prashotam Lal on different dates regarding the transaction of bribe money in his mobile phone.

During enquiry by the VB, the allegations made in this complaint regarding taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant on different dates were proved. Subsequently, an FIR No. 22 on 30.9.2024 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308(2) of the Bharti Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the accused ASI Prashotam Lal at Police Station Vigilance Bureau, Range Jalandhar.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that the said accused ASI had also taken bribes from the accused Amanpreet alias Maney of another case number 50 dated 1.7.2024 registered at Police Station Aur through this complainant and from the accused Joga Ram and Harjinder Kaur accused in case number 58 dated 24.07.2024.

The accused ASI Prasottam Lal was produced in the court today and was granted one-day remand. Further investigation of this case was under progress, he said.