Delhi Police’s special crackdown in Rohini leads to multiple arrests, seizures

In a major effort to curb organized and street crime, Delhi Police conducted a special drive in Rohini District from March 1 to March 31. The operation resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of a large quantity of illegal items, police said on Tuesday.

According to police officials, during the drive, 63 cases were registered under the Excise Act, leading to the arrest of 64 individuals, while 55 cases were filed under the Gambling Act, resulting in 117 arrests.

As many as 12 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, with 15 individuals taken into custody. The police also apprehended 13 robbers and 20 snatchers, solving multiple cases, and caught four auto lifters.

Strict action was taken against illegal arms possession, with 31 cases registered and 34 individuals arrested. Seized items included country-made pistols, cartridges, and knives, the official added.

Furthermore, the police detained 14,935 individuals under the DP Act and impounded 2,074 vehicles, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining law and order in the district.

The special drive underscored the Rohini District Police’s dedication to combating crime and ensuring public safety. With these significant results, the police have sent a strong message to potential offenders.