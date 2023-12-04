Punjab: Two operatives of Pannu’s Sikhs for Justice arrested for anti-India graffiti

Two operatives of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) have been arrested by the Punjab Police for writing anti-national graffiti at public places in Punjab and adjoining states, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday.

A New York-based SFJ — backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and Jagjeet Singh— is designated as an unlawful association by the Indian government.

Recently, slogans, including Boycott Air India, Khalistan Zindabad and SFJ Zindabad, were seen at various places in district Bathinda during the Independence Day, Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh during Cricket World Cup Match, Hanumangarh Railway Station in Rajasthan and during Gurupurab in District Amritsar.

Those arrested have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh of village Naseebpura in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda and Lovepreet Singh of Kotshamir in Bathinda. The police have also recovered three cans of black spray, one flag of Khalistan and one motorcycle from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said during questioning, the arrested persons confessed to have been working for the SFJ and were in touch with an associate of SFJ Jagjit Singh, who used to send money to SFJ activists in India on behalf of Pannu.

Preliminary investigations have also revealed that both the arrested persons had received Rs 1,25,000 in various instalments through Western Union from SFJ organisation to carry out these tasks, he said.

Sharing more details, AIG Counter Intelligence Bathinda Avneet Kaur Sidhu said following the reliable inputs about the movement of two persons linked with SFJ, police teams from Counter Intelligence Bathinda laid a special naka at Bathinda-Badal road near Nanhi Chahn Chowk and arrested both the accused persons when they were travelling on their motorcycle. Further investigations are on, she added.