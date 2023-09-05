Punjab: Soon free treatment to road accident victims during first 48 hrs

To make maximum use of the ‘golden hour’ to save precious lives of road accident victims, the Punjab Government will soon provide free treatment to all road accident victims within the first 48 hours of the mishap as part of the Farishtey scheme.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Tuesday said that irrespective of the domicile of the person, Punjab government will treat all the road accident victims as one and will ensure free treatment at nearby hospitals including private hospitals during the first 48 hours of the accident.

He said the treatment expenses incurred on the treatment in the first 48 hours will be reimbursed by the government.Golden hour is the first crucial hour after a road accident, during which time if a seriously injured person is given critical care, their chances of survival increase highly.

Divulging more details about the forthcoming flagship Farishtey Scheme, which is at the final stage, the minister said anyone taking the road accident victim to the hospital for treatment will be honoured and rewarded with Rs 2000.

There will be no questioning by police or hospital authorities from the person, who brought the road accident victim to the hospital, until and unless he himself wants to become an eye witness, he said.

Dr Singh said the Punjab government has also been establishing a system wherein all the ambulances including government and private will be linked together like private taxi service (OLA/Uber) so that people in an emergency can avail services of an ambulance in 15 minutes.

“We are also identifying government hospitals situated at the state highways to establish and activate the robust critical care units so that people can avail world-class treatment at government health facilities,” he added.