Punjab Police solve grenade attack on BJP leader’s house case within 12 hrs

In a major breakthrough amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state, Punjab Police have cracked the hand grenade attack at BJP leader’s house case masterminded by Pak-ISI backed terror module with the arrest of two accused persons in this case in less than 12 hours, said Special Director General of Police (Special DGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla here on Tuesday.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan’s ISI to disrupt communal harmony in Punjab . The plot was masterminded by Zeeshan Akhtar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti,” he said, while not ruling out the possible links of the accused with Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) mastermind Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and gangster Happy Passia.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla accompanied by IGP Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, while addressing a press conference, said that police teams have also recovered an E-rickshaw used by the accused persons in executing the crime.

As per the information, an explosion occurred at the residence of Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia located in Central Town Jalandhar on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Police teams from Jalandhar Commissionerate immediately rushed to the spot, and the forensic team collected samples and relevant evidence from the scene.

Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Jalandhar Dhanpreet Kaur said that the case is being investigated in coordination with central intelligence agencies to trace the entire terror network and ensure strict action against all conspirators.

She said that an FIR No. 27 dated 8/4/2025 has been registered under Sections 109, 324(3) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Police Station Division Number 3 in Jalandhar.

