Punjab Police thwart possible terror attack with arrest of Pak-ISI linked operative

In a major breakthrough amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state, the Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, has averted a possible terror attack in the state with the arrest of an operative linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and recovered one hand grenade from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jaiveer Tyagi alias Jawed, a native of village Baroli in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and currently residing in Ludhiana.

Advertisement

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that CI Amritsar teams had received an input revealing about the abroad-based individual identified as Sehlam, who is working for Pak-ISI agency, along with his cousin identified as Jaiveer Tyagi is hatching a conspiracy to target the government infrastructure through terror attacks in various cities to disturb peace and harmony of the state.

Advertisement

The input further revealed that Jaiveer Tyagi has also retrieved the consignment of hand grenade from the area of Amritsar and is waiting for his other accomplices near Tara Wala Pul in Amritsar to commit a major crime, he said.

Acting swiftly on credible inputs, police teams from CI Amritsar launched an intelligence led operation and apprehended accused Jaiveer Tyagi after recovering one hand grenade from his possession.

The DGP said that further investigations revealed that arrested accused Jaiveer had been residing in Ludhiana for the last 14-15 years and was in contact with Sehlam through encrypted messaging apps.

Probe has also revealed that on Sehlam’s instructions, accused Jaiveer had procured the grenade, he said, while adding that further investigations are on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

A case has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and sections 61(2) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.