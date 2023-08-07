Punjab Police ASI Jagtar Singh caught accepting bribe in Bathinda

Undeterred by fear of reprimand and punishment, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police was nabbed for allegedly demanding and receiving a bribe, that too for the second time.

Jagtar Singh was posted at Talwandi Sabo. A resident of the main bazaar, Talwandi Sabo, filed a complaint against him following which he was arrested on Saturday.

The complainant was referred to the Vigilance Bureau where he stated that a police officer had asked for Rs 20,000 as bribe money in exchange for assistance with a case.

According to the complainant, the ASI had already received Rs 5,000 and was forcing him to pay the remaining amount.

The accused ASI was detained while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 as the second installment from the complainant in front of two official witnesses after a Bathinda Range VB squad set up a trap.

At the VB police station Bathinda Range, a case has been opened under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the ASI. An investigation in this case is under progress.

The cop had been charged with receiving a bribe of Rs 43,000 in 2020 as well. “The accused was previously arrested in 2020 while working at the police station in the canal colony of Bathinda for accepting a bribe of Rs 43,000 based on an online complaint filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court of Additional District And Sessions Judge Bathinda is still hearing arguments in this case, the statement read.

In November last year, a sub-inspector, posted as SHO of Nehianwala police station in Bathinda and an ASI of Punjab Police was caught by the vigilance bureau taking a bribe of ₹50,000. The accused were identified as SHO Balkaur Singh and ASI Paramjit Singh.

In May this year, an ASI was arrested in Khanna, Ludhiana, after a complainant made an online complaint of the police official demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000.

