Punjab, police AGTF arrests another member of Sonu Khatri gang from Jalandhar

The Punjab Police drive against anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann achieved yet another major breakthrough after the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested one more gang member of Notorious Gangster Sonu Khatri from Jalandhar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sajan Gill alias Gabbar, a native of Fateh Nangal in Gurdaspur, presently residing at Khambra Colony in Jalandhar.

A case FIR No. 210 dated 21/07/2023 was already registered under sections 307, 506, 34, 427 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Zirakpur.

“The development came four days after AGTF in a pan-India operation had arrested three key shooters of Gangster Sonu Khatri after recovering three foreign-made sophisticated pistols of .32 bore from their possession. Accused Sukhman Brar was arrested from the India-Nepal Border, while he was attempting to escape to Nepal, while other two identified as Jaskaran Singh alias Jassi and Jograj Singh alias Joga were arrested from Gurugram. Gangster Sonu Khatri is a close associate of terrorist Harvinder Rinda,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “During preliminary investigations of three arrested shooters, it was revealed that the accused Sajan Gill alias Gabbar was involved in the recent Metro Plaza Firing Incident at Zirakpur, as he provided technical as well as logistic support to them on the instructions of foreign-based handler Sonu Khatri.”

Advertisement

He said that acting on the specific inputs, police teams of AGTF under the overall supervision of ADGP Promod Ban have arrested Sajan from Jalandhar.

Sharing more details, AIG Sandeep Goel, who was leading the operation, said that the arrested accused has a criminal history. Further investigations are on, he added.