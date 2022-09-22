Punjab Govt to move SC against Guv over special assembly session

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, said the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the “arbitrary and anti-democratic decision” of the Governor to cancel the permission of holding a special session of the Assembly after giving permission for it.

Announcing the state government’s decision, Mann persisted in convening a special session of state Assembly on 27 September to discuss various issues pertaining to the state. He described the governor’s move as unfortunate and irrational against which the government will move the apex court.

Bhagwant Mann asserted that the governor’s decision will be challenged in the Supreme Court to safeguard the democratic rights of the people and federal rights of the states.

Accusing the Punjab Congress of supporting ‘Operation Lotus’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mann wondered how could a party which happens to be the biggest victim of such undemocratic operation stand by the saffron party carrying it out.

He said the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP are hand in gloves in a sinister design aimed to topple the democratically elected government of Punjab.

Accusing the Congress and the BJP of marginalising regional parties, he said they now want power to be confined to them only. He, however, asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken birth from an anti-corruption crusade and the party under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is gaining momentum with every passing day.

“We will oppose every anti-democracy move, and will not be deterred by such pressure tactics. Punjab will send out a message to the entire country that in a democracy people, and not an individual, is supreme,” Mann said.