Punjab forms SIT to probe conspiracy behind Singhu border murder case

On the directions of deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of sister of Lakhbir Singh, who was murdered by Nihang Singhs at farmers’ protest site at Singhu border.

The SIT has been constituted under the Chairmanship of ADGP-cum-Director, Bureau of Investigation Punjab Varinder Kumar. Deputy Inspector General, Ferozepur Range, Inderbir Singh and SSP Tarn Taran Harvinder Singh Virk are its members.

As per the information, Raj Kaur, a resident of Kassel (presently residing in Cheema Kalan) in Tarn Taran, had alleged that her brother Lakhbir Singh (35) was allured by some unknown persons and taken to Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border), where he was murdered by some Nihang Singhs on 15 October on sacrilege charges.

ADGP-cum-Director Bureau of Investigation Varinder Kumar may co-opt any other police officers posted in the state for the enquiry as per needs and requirements, reads the order adding that he would also be at liberty to obtain the support and assistance of any other Wing/Unit of the Punjab Police in this regard.

Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, had on Tuesday said there appeared to be a deep rooted conspiracy to defame the farmers’ stir. The deputy CM promised complete justice saying the government will reach to the bottom of the case and identify and expose who were the conspirators behind the incident.

Randhawa said, in view of the recent disclosures about one of the Nihang leaders having already been in touch with the Union government, Union minister for agriculture NS Tomar in particular, the lynching incident has now taken an entirely different turn.

“Lakhbir Singh, the Dalit victim belonged to village Cheema Kalan and was very poor. We need to find out as who lured him to Singhu border and who paid for his travel as he could not even afford his meals”, the deputy CM observed, while adding that he had instructed the local administration to find out under what circumstances he was taken away from his home in Cheema Kalan village to Singhu border.

Randhawa said, in view of the recent photographic evidence available, the Nihang leader will also need to explain as in what capacity he had met the Union agriculture minister Tomar and whether he was mandated to do so by the farmers’ organisations spearheading the campaign against three black farm laws.

Ends