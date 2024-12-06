Punjab farmers on the way to Delhi stopped at Shambhu Border

Farmers from Punjab on, who were on a foot march to Delhi to press for their demands were stopped by the police at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border on Thursday.

Speaking to the media at the Shambhu Border, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmers would wait for the government’s response to talks offer. If they receive no response, a ‘jattha’ (delegation) of 101 farmers will resume their march to the national capital on December 8.

He said had the talks with the government started now, a solution to their issues could have been sorted out.

Around 101 farmers, who were on the foot march to Delhi from the site of protest at the Shambhu Border, could not go further as barricades were erected by the Haryana Police on the way. When the farmers tried to cross the barricades, they were dispersed by the police using teargas shells.

Pandher said they have sent a charter of their demands to the government through an official. After waiting for the Centre’s reply for a day, they will resume their onward march towards Delhi on Sunday.

He said the farmers had sought permission for a peaceful march to Delhi before the talks.

The former leader further said that the farmers’ movement is peaceful, to voice their concerns, and not to disturb anyone.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Punjab unit, condemned the use of teargas on farmers by the police and the restrictions on the movement of the farmers. By sealing the Shambhu Border along with the rest of the border with Haryana, the Central, and the Haryana governments are instilling a sense of alienation among the farmers of the state.

Recounting the difficulties the agriculture sector is facing, farmer leaders urged the government to find solution to their problems.

Meanwhile, contradicting the claim of the farmers, the Ambala Police said more than 101 farmers tried to remove the barricading in place on the border to Delhi and created a ruckus by breaking the layers of barricades while Section 144 (163 BNSS) is in force.

The police said the farmers could march to Delhi only after getting government permission.