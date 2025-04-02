FB live empowers 9 lakh UP sugarcane farmers with latest techniques, expert guidance

Leveraging digital platforms for agricultural advancement, the Sugarcane Development Council has successfully trained over 9 lakh sugarcane farmers through Facebook Live sessions. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this initiative seeks to equip farmers with modern techniques, contributing to Uttar Pradesh’s position as the leading state in sugarcane production and productivity.

Officials said here on Wednesday that since February 2024, the Sugarcane Development Council has been running this program, reaching over 15 lakh sugarcane farmers. The Facebook Live training sessions have not only benefited farmers in Uttar Pradesh but have also extended their reach to sugarcane growers in Uttarakhand and Nepal.

By integrating expert guidance from sugarcane research institutions, these live sessions offer farmers insights into advanced farming techniques while also addressing their queries in real time. The initiative ensures quick and effective knowledge dissemination, enabling farmers to adopt best practices for increased yield and productivity.

In just one year, the program has actively engaged 15,36,600 farmers, with over 9,10,342 directly participating in the training sessions. The Sugarcane Development Council has conducted 18 such Facebook Live programs, making technical guidance more accessible to farmers than ever before.

The Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Development Council is conducting training programs not only through Facebook Live but also through traditional methods at research institutes. Free training sessions are being organized at sugarcane research centers in Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, and Seorahi, where 19,039 farmers have been trained so far.

Additionally, training camps have been held in Meerut, Rampur, Lakhimpur, Bareilly, Hardoi, Pilibhit, and even in Nepal. The main objective of these programs is to educate sugarcane farmers about improved sugarcane varieties and modern farming techniques.

Along with training on cultivation methods, farmers also receive assistance in resolving issues related to payment, seed availability, and other agricultural challenges. As a result of these continuous efforts, Uttar Pradesh is now ranked number one in sugarcane production and productivity and leads the country in sugar production as well.