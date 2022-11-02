Punjab Congress demands probe into Chandrashekar’s allegations

The Punjab Congress, on Wednesday, demanded a wider probe into the revelations made by Sukesh Chandrasekhar regarding the offer for Rajya Sabha nomination for Rs 50 Crore by the Delhi minister Satyender Jain.

There are already allegations in public space that Rajya Sabha tickets were sold in Punjab also, the party alleged.

Reacting to Chandrashekar’s allegations, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said just because the accusation has been made by someone already under probe for fraud does not mean these should be summarily dismissed.

He said, the allegations must be probed with broader scope of investigation into overall nominations made by the Aam Aadmi Party for Rajya Sabha in Punjab also.

Warring said eyebrows were also raised when the AAP fielded “politically unknown” people to the Rajya Sabha, who had no record, interest or inclination towards politics till the time they got “elected” unopposed because of the brute majority AAP enjoyed in the Assembly.

He said there are at least three candidates whose “election or nomination” is still a surprise for everyone, particularly those who have given their blood and sweat to the AAP.

“Now that the cat is out of the bag and Sukesh Chandrashekar has made some serious and relevant allegations when viewed in context of Punjab Rajya Sabha nominations, these must be taken seriously and probed thoroughly”, the Punjab Congress president said, while pointing out, even AAP leaders and workers from Punjab questioned at least three RS nominations by the party.

Warring also took a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for being so dismissive about Chandrashekar’s allegations that anybody could be made to say anything in custody. “That is precisely what his government is doing in Punjab by getting statements from people in custody to implicate their political opponents”, he said.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi prison, has claimed to have paid Rs 10 Crore to then Delhi minister Satyendra Jain as protection money in exchange for privileges in jail and Rs 50 Crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a Rajya Sabha berth.