What’s Congress response to AAP-Cong tie up in Punjab for LS polls?

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the president of the Punjab Congress, met with all MLAs and district committees on Tuesday, September 5, in preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders and electoral officials talked about the Lok Sabha election strategy throughout the meeting.

A number of congress leaders, opposed the alliance with AAP pointed out that their alliance would result in revival of the Akali Dal.

Some Congress leaders also opined that their role as the principal Opposition party would end if they forged an alliance with AAP for LS polls .

AAP leader and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had announced earlier that his party would contest the upcoming parliamentary polls in the state in alliance with the Congress “to save the country

Although the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are two of the opposition alliance INDIA’s main allies, Congress said that it would independently run for all 13 of Punjab’s parliamentary seats in the general elections of 2024, ruling out any possible electoral coordination with AAP. The main challenger to the state’s current AAP administration is Congress.

Party leaders were informed by Warring that the Congress high command had instructed the Punjab unit to get ready for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on all 13 seats.

Warring emphasized the idea by saying, “Punjab Congress is planning to contest all 13 seats in Punjab as per the orders of Congress high command, which has explicitly instructed leaders in the state to prepare for all 13 seats. Following suit, we are also communicating this to all district-level party leaders”.

Presently, six out 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab, six are represented by Congress Members of Parliament.