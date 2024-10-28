Punjab CM’s major push to development of municipal towns

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday held a meeting with his Delhi counterpart for giving a facelift to the corporation cities of the state.

The meeting in which the Commissioners of all the Municipal corporations of the state were also present was held under the knowledge sharing agreement of the state government with Delhi government to boost urban development.

Giving the details, the Chief Minister said that the basic purpose of the meeting is to give impetus to the ongoing development in the Municipal towns of the state.

Likewise, he said that the motive is also to ensure that the residents of the city get ultra-modern civic amenities on the lines of Delhi. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is already working zealously on it and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause.

The Chief Minister said the AAP government in Delhi has set a new benchmark in delivery of citizen centric services to people besides ensuring comprehensive development of the cities.

He said that the Punjab government intends to undertake massive development in the cities on these lines for which expertise of Delhi government can be utilised well.

Chief Minister Mann said that it is on record that the AAP government under the visionary leadership of Arvind Kejriwal had performed exceptionally well in the sector of urban development and planning.

The Chief Minister said that since the Delhi model has emerged as a lighthouse for the entire country in urban development, Punjab is likely to immensely benefit from it.

He said that cleanliness of cities, supply of potable drinking water, street lights along with holistic development of cities is the main thrust area of the state government.

Mann said that every action of the state government is aimed at ensuring well-being of the common man and raising their standard of living by providing ultra-modern civic amenities to them.

The Chief Minister said that it was decided to utilise artificial intelligence to identify the status of the roads including potholes, broken patches, cracks and others to ensure appropriate repair in a given timeline.

Likewise, he said that it was decided to use AI to identify dark spots and get lights fixed in all the roads of cities. Chief Minister Mann said that it was also decided to deploy technological platforms to send alerts to officials in real time and ensure repair of streetlights in a maximum of three hours.