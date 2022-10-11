Punjab CM says his government is opposed to contractual employment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, said his government is totally against the contractual system of employment as it is highly exploitative.

Addressing newly-recruited employees of the Public Works Department and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) at the Municipal Bhawan here, Mann said under the contractual system of employment, employees suffer a lot as they have to work for a very meagre salary.

The need of the hour is to channelise the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive direction, he said, adding that the previous government had made various appointments at ‘Group C’ and ‘Group D’ levels on contractual basis.

The chief minister pointed out that some such employees have served the state for more than 10 years and passed their prime. It would be improper to relieve them at this stage. This is the reason a decision has been taken to regularise their services.

The chief minister said the state government will soon complete the process of regularising 28,000 contractual employees in the state. “The entire process is being carried out legally for safeguarding the interests of these employees and soon they will get the good news,” he said.

He said that services 8,736 employees have already been regularised and the process of regularising that of others is in the pipeline, which will be completed soon to secure their future.

The chief minister also announced that his government will soon complete the process of recruiting 2100 Assistant Lineman in the PSPCL.

He said that ever since he assumed the charge of office on March 16th this year, the major thrust of his government has been on providing jobs to the youth. Till now, 18543 youth have been given government jobs in the state, he added.