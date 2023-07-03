Punjab: Artificial Intelligence to be used construction of rural roads

To ensure judicious use of the public money for development purposes, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced to introduce ‘Artificial Intelligence’ (AI) for need based construction of the rural roads in the state.

Chairing a meeting of the Punjab Mandi Board at his office today, the CM gave a nod for introducing ‘Artificial Intelligence’ for need based construction of the rural roads in the state.

He said this step will ensure optimum use of the existing resources of the state along with ensuring top quality work on rural roads.

Mann said this technique will revolutionise the construction work on roads by saving a lot of public money. He said the state government has decided to give a major facelift to the link road infrastructure by widening, strengthening and upgradation of rural roads across the state.

The CM said keeping in view the importance of this road network to facilitate the people, the state government has taken this decision. He asked the Punjab Mandi Board to ensure high quality of the work besides ensuring that every penny allocated for that project was invested in a justified manner.

Mann said there was a dire need for strengthening and upgrading these roads, so as to facilitate the people commuting in rural areas. He said these arteries of travelling needed upgradation to ensure that the people could travel smoothly from villages to the towns, to and fro.

The CM said that while preparing the strategy for construction of these roads utmost care has been taken to ensure that the roads which have not been constructed for over six years were given top priority.