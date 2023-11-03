Punjab: Anti-Sikh riots victims burn effigy of Congress leader Kamal Nath in Ludhiana

The families of 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims took out a protest rally on Thursday and burned effigies of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and Punjab Congress President Raja Warring in the Dugri area of Ludhiana.

This came in response to Raja Warring’s statement that Kamal Nath had no involvement in any crimes against Sikhs.

The 39th anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was observed on November 20.

During a recent speech in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that party leader “Kamal Nath was not involved in any atrocities against Sikhs”. This seems to be a reference to Nath’s alleged role in the November 1984 massacre of Sikhs.

During the protest, the protesters expressed anger that Punjab Congress President Raja Warring has sprinkled salt on their wounds by saying “Kamal Nath was not involved in any atrocities against Sikhs”.

“Congress President Raja Warring has committed a major crime with his statement. I want to tell Raja Warring that he should apologise to these families as soon as possible, ” Gurdeep Kaur, the riot victim, told ANI.

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday recorded the statement of Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar accused in a case of the alleged killing of a Father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area during the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots.

Now the court is set to hear final arguments on November 30, 2023.