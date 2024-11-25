Pune to host Army Day Parade 2025

Pune is set to host the prestigious Army Day Parade on January 15, 2025, marking the third time the event will be held outside New Delhi. Previously, Bangalore and Lucknow hosted the parade in 2023 and 2024, respectively. This announcement was made during the launch of the parade’s promotional video at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Army Day, celebrated on January 15 each year, commemorates the historic moment in 1949 when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, succeeding General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief.

In the promotional video, Bollywood stars R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh expressed admiration for the bravery and dedication of Indian soldiers, encouraging citizens to witness this grand event.

The decision to host the parade in Pune aligns with the government’s initiative to bring national events closer to citizens across the country, enhancing visibility and participation. Known for its rich military heritage, Pune houses the Southern Command of the Indian Army, the National Defence Academy (NDA), and the College of Military Engineering (CME).

This year’s parade will be held at the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre, featuring a blend of tradition and modernity. Highlights include marching contingents, mechanized columns, defense technology showcases such as drones and robotics, and captivating demonstrations of combat skills and martial arts.