Delhi Assembly to host cultural evening on March 30 to mark Hindu New Year

For the first time, the Delhi Legislative Assembly will host a cultural evening on March 30 to celebrate the auspicious Hindu New Year, which commences with Chaitra Shukla Pratipada.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stated that is the first time a cultural event for the Hindu New Year is being organised not only in the Delhi assembly but in any state assembly across the country.

Advertisement

This celebration marks the beginning of ‘Vikram Samvat 2082’, the traditional Hindu lunar calendar year.

Advertisement

Gupta emphasised, “The Hindu New Year is not merely a change of date but a symbol of renewed energy and vitality. As farmers welcome new harvests into their homes, this festival holds profound economic and social significance, honouring the agricultural community, which has always been the backbone of our nation.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will be the chief guest at the event, which will be held under the chairmanship of the Speaker. Art & Culture Minister Kapil Mishra will attend as a distinguished guest.

Ministers and legislators of the Delhi government will also be present on the occasion.

The event aims to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage while reinforcing the timeless values embedded in its traditions.

Speaking about the event, Kapil Mishra said, “For the first time, the Delhi Government is celebrating the Hindu New Year on such a grand scale. The celebrations will commence on March 30 with a big event on the lawns of the Delhi Assembly, where the entire building will be illuminated with lamps, much like Diwali.”

He said that since the occasion coincides with the first day of Navratri, a ‘falahar’ (fruit-based meal) has been arranged for attendees observing fast.

Additionally, for the first time, the Delhi government will organise ‘falahar’ programmes at multiple locations during Navratri.

These will be held on Saptami (seventh day), Ashtami (eighth day), and Navami (ninth day), featuring Kanya Pujan ceremonies, where underprivileged girls will be served food, and special prayers will be offered to the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

The Delhi government is also preparing to celebrate Ram Navami, Hanuman Janmotsav, and Ambedkar Jayanti on a large scale.

Mishra added, “This initiative is a crucial step towards preserving and promoting Indian culture and traditions. Our government will continue to organise such cultural awakening programmes in the future as well.”