Burdwan Medical College staff gets digital arrest warrant, lodges complaint

A hospital kitchen staffer received an illegal digital arrest warrant and he lodged a complaint with the cyber police station in Burdwan on Sunday. Tapas Hazra, the kitchen staff of the cardiac care specialty unit under the Burdwan Medical College & Hospita,l received a hoax phone call at 11:30 a.m. yesterday in which the caller tried to coerce him to explain why his eight bank accounts operational in Pune, Maharashtra had recorded a fishy transaction worth Rs 2.5 crore in recent times.

The caller told Hazra either to deposit a fine amounting Rs 21850 for ‘economic offense’ committed by him within next two hours or face digital arrest as a penalty. Hazra said: “I never had any bank account in Pune.” He complained: “Again I received a video call where a person dressed up as a policeman showed me one Canara Bank ATM card in my name and he was reading my Adhar ID number which frightened me. Then they sent some photographs and papers of another account asking me to send money within two hours to avoid penal measures.” The police said that an investigation has been initiated on the basis of Hazra’s complaint.

