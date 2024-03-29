Public will honour Modi for decade-long service with a third term: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, interacted with the opinion leaders of the society through Prabuddhajan Sammelan in Bijnor and Amroha.

During his interaction with the opinion leaders, the chief minister made an appeal for votes in favour of Chandan Chauhan, the joint candidate of RLD and BJP for the Bijnor, Om Kumar for the Nagina, and Kunwar Singh Tanwar for the Amroha Lok Sabha seat.

Drawing parallels between enlightened individuals and ancient sages, the Yogi sought their blessings, emphasising the significance of their vote and urging them to choose the right candidate.

He said by electing the Modi Government for a third term, the public would be acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decade-long commitment to service.

Addressing the enlightened people of Bijnor, he said this time, it is essential to vote first and then motivate others to vote. “We must realize the value of each of our votes. With one wrong vote, lawlessness spreads, putting the safety of daughters and businessmen at risk, and terrorism and separatism thrive. But with a ‘right vote,’ faith and heritage are honored, and youths get the means of livelihood.”

He further said that with the right vote, the country progresses rapidly, and security and prosperity increase. With one right vote, Article 370 was abolished in Kashmir, and ‘Ek Pradhan, ek nishan aur ek vidhan’ has been implemented. After 500 years of waiting, Lord Ram is now seated in his magnificent temple.

CM Yogi further said everyone has seen the rule of the SP, the BSP, and Congress. Everyone got an opportunity, and yet we have seen that the best tenure is of PM Modi. If the vote goes into the wrong hands, curfews are imposed, but if it goes into the right hands, religious processions are organized. He said that Modi’s guarantee in the country is to advance the life of every citizen with dignity and respect without discrimination.

While interacting with the people of Amroha, the chief minister highlighted that a vote for the BJP candidate Chaudhary Kanwar Singh Tanwar in 2014 brought Amroha closer to Delhi. Conversely, the absence of the right vote in 2019 resulted in a local MP who hesitated to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. This underscores the significance of each vote. One vote can either lead to curfews or religious processions.

He said it can either impose a curfew and or carry out Kanwar Yatra. If your vote goes in the right direction, then Kanwar Yatra takes place and if it goes in the wrong hands then curfew is imposed.

The chief minister asked whether parties like the SP, the BSP, and Congress could achieve such feats. By conferring the Bharat Ratna upon Chaudhary Charan Singh, revered as the saviour of farmers, the Indian government has not only recognized his contributions but also those of every resident and farmer in the state.

“After independence, Chaudhary Charan Singh was at the forefront advocating the welfare of farmers, stressing that India’s progress development goes through fields and barns only. PM Modi has expressed his gratitude by honoring him. Now, it is our turn to honor his dedication by giving the reins of the country to PM Modi for the third time,” Yogi added.